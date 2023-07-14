Left Menu

Reflection of colonial mindset: India on European Parliament's Manipur resolution

The Parliament in Strasbourg, France, called on Indian authorities to put in place measures to halt the ethnic and religious violence and to protect all religious minorities.Bagchi said Indian authorities at all levels, including the judiciary, are seized of the situation in Manipur and are taking steps to maintain peace and harmony and law and order.The European Parliament would be well advised to utilise its time more productively on its internal issues, he said, replying to media queries on the resolution.Manipur has been witnessing violent clashes, especially between Kuki and Meitei communities, for close to two months.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2023 09:23 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 09:23 IST
Reflection of colonial mindset: India on European Parliament's Manipur resolution
  • Country:
  • India

India has described as reflection of ''colonial mindset'' a resolution adopted at the European Parliament on the situation in Manipur.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said such interference in India's internal affairs is ''unacceptable''.

''We have seen that the European Parliament held a discussion on developments in Manipur and adopted a so-called urgency resolution,'' he said on Thursday.

''Such interference in India's internal affairs is unacceptable, and reflects a colonial mindset,'' Bagchi added.

The European Parliament on Thursday adopted a resolution on the human rights situation in India, with particular reference to the recent clashes in Manipur. The Parliament in Strasbourg, France, called on Indian authorities to put in place measures to halt the ethnic and religious violence and to ''protect all religious minorities''.

Bagchi said Indian authorities at all levels, including the judiciary, are seized of the situation in Manipur and are taking steps to maintain peace and harmony and law and order.

''The European Parliament would be well advised to utilise its time more productively on its internal issues,'' he said, replying to media queries on the resolution.

Manipur has been witnessing violent clashes, especially between Kuki and Meitei communities, for close to two months. Opposition parties have accused the government of failing to contain the violence.

More than 150 people have been killed so far and several thousand injured since ethnic clashes broke out between the communities in the state on May 3.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

 India
2
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
3
US FDA reviewing concerns over Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink

US FDA reviewing concerns over Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink

 United States
4
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023