Important cases to be heard in the Delhi High Court on Friday, July 14
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2023 09:25 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 09:25 IST
Important cases to be heard in the Delhi High Court on Friday, July 14 *HC to hear plea by Sharjeel Imam seeking bail in connection with a 2020 riots case involving allegations of sedition.
*HC to hear death reference whether to confirm the capital punishment awarded to Ariz Khan for the murder of decorated Delhi Police Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma in connection with the sensational 2008 Batla House encounter case.
