Left Menu

SC gets two new judges, CJI administers oath of office to Justices Bhuyan and Bhatti

Chief Justice of India CJI D Y Chandrachud on Friday administered the oath of office to Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice S Venkatanarayana Bhatti as judges of the Supreme Court.With the swearing-in of Justices Bhuyan and Bhatti, the working strength of judges in the apex court has risen to 32 against the sanctioned strength of 34, including the CJI.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2023 10:23 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 10:21 IST
SC gets two new judges, CJI administers oath of office to Justices Bhuyan and Bhatti
Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud on Friday administered the oath of office to Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice S Venkatanarayana Bhatti as judges of the Supreme Court.

With the swearing-in of Justices Bhuyan and Bhatti, the working strength of judges in the apex court has risen to 32 against the sanctioned strength of 34, including the CJI. The CJI administered the oath of office to the two new judges in a swearing-in ceremony held at the apex court's auditorium. The central government had cleared the names of Justice Bhuyan, who was the chief justice of the Telangana High Court, and Justice Bhatti, his counterpart in Kerala, for elevation to the top court on July 12.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal had announced the elevation of the two judges on Wednesday.

The apex court collegium headed by the CJI had on July 5 recommended their appointment as judges of the apex court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

 India
2
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
3
US FDA reviewing concerns over Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink

US FDA reviewing concerns over Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink

 United States
4
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023