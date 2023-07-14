Road crash in Himachal leaves five dead
Five people were killed while four sustained injuries as their vehicle fell into a gorge on Sundernagar-Karsog road in the district, police said on Friday.
The vehicle was coming from Sundernagar when the accident took place on Thursday night Further details are awaited.
