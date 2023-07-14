Sikkim govt orders judicial inquiry into student leader's death
- Country:
- India
The Sikkim government has constituted a one-man judicial commission to probe the unnatural death of a student leader, an official notification said.
The panel, under Justice N K Jain (Retd.), former chief justice of the High Court of Sikkim, will submit a report to the state government within one month.
Padam Gurung, who was the president of the Student Representative Council of Namchi Government College, was found dead in a drain in Kazitar area in Namchi district on June 28.
Claiming that his body bore injury marks, Gurung's family alleged he was murdered.
The death of Gurung became a burning issue in the state with many political parties and social organisations demanding a CBI investigation into it.
Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, popularly known as P S Golay, visited the family of Gurung on Wednesday and assured them of a judicial probe.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Sikkim CM announces compensation for death of cattle due to Lumpy Skin Disease
Sikkim CM announces compensation for death of cattle due to Lumpy Skin Disease
SIT formed in student leader's death in Sikkim
Sikkim CM greets Dalai Lama on his 88th birthday
10 injured after Sikkim bus hits SUV in Bengal