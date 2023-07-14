Rajasthan govt transfers 39 IAS officers
- Country:
- India
The Rajasthan government has transferred 39 IAS officers, including commissioners of two divisions.
The State Personnel Department issued the transfer order late on Thursday night.
IAS Bhanuprakash Yeturu has been posted as the Divisional Commissioner of Bikaner, while Bhanwarlal Mehra is the new Divisional Commissioner of Jodhpur. Neeraj Pawan has been removed from the post of Divisional Commissioner, Bikaner and posted as Government Secretary Ayurveda Department.
Kailash Chand Meena has been removed from the post of Divisional Commissioner, Jodhpur, and posted as Government Secretary, Local Self Government department.
Along with this, the government has also changed the district collectors of Jaisalmer, Sikar, Nagaur, Sri Ganganagar, Udaipur and Chittorgarh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
IIM Udaipur inaugurates the biggest batch of students for its flagship Two-Year MBA Program
Narendra Modi is certain to become PM again in 2024 with BJP winning over 300 seats: Amit Shah in Udaipur.
Cong govt in Rajasthan didn't set up special court, else accused in Kanhaiya Lal killing would have been hanged: Amit Shah in Udaipur.
BJP will form government in Rajasthan with record margin: Home Minister Amit Shah in Udaipur.
Vasundhara Raje meets Kanhaiya Lal murder witness in Udaipur