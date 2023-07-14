Left Menu

Japan foreign minister meets with China's top diplomat on sidelines of ASEAN meet

Hayashi defended the plan at an ASEAN meeting on Thursday, saying that the discharge would be conducted in accordance with international standards, and claimed China was making "claims not rooted in scientific evidence", a statement released by the Japanese foreign ministry said.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 14-07-2023 11:37 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 11:35 IST
Yoshimasa Hayashi Image Credit: ANI
Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi met with Chinese top diplomat Wang Yi on Friday on the sidelines of an Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meeting being held in Indonesia, the Japanese foreign ministry said.

Relations between the two countries have become tense as China asserts its maritime ambitions in the region. China has also emerged as the largest critic against Japan's plan to release water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant that contains traces of tritium.

 

