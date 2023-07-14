Left Menu

Two pilgrims killed in road accidents in UP

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 14-07-2023 11:38 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 11:35 IST
Two pilgrims killed in road accidents in UP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two kanwariyas were killed and four injured in two separate accidents in the district, police said on Friday.

A kanwariya (devotees of Lord Shiva) was killed while another was injured when a car rammed into their motorcycle on the Haridwar-Delhi national highway on Thursday night, SHO Amarpal Sharma said.

The deceased has been identified as Rajkumar, while injured Deepak was shifted to a hospital.

The second incident took place in Bhopa police station area of the district, when kanwariyas travelling on two motorcycles collided head on near Nirgajni village.

Police said the deceased kanwariya has been identified as Brahmadas (45), while three other pilgrims -- Babi, Arun and Suraj -- were injured.

Sub-inspector Surajpal said the injured have been hospitalised.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

 India
2
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
3
US FDA reviewing concerns over Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink

US FDA reviewing concerns over Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink

 United States
4
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023