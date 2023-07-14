Russia closes Polish consulate in Smolensk
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-07-2023 12:40 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 12:39 IST
Russia has closed Poland's consulate in the city of Smolensk, the Russian government said on Friday.
According to the Interfax news agency, Russia took the decision due to what it called Poland's "anti-Russian actions".
