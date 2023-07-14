Left Menu

Electric vehicle maker Komaki enters Nepal, Bangladesh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2023 12:41 IST
Electric vehicle maker Komaki on Friday said it has entered Nepal and Bangladesh as part of its expansion strategy.

The company has opened two showrooms in Nepal -- one in Kathmandu and another in Tehri -- while in Bangladesh it has opened an outlet in Dhaka, Komaki said in a statement.

Komaki Director of Electric Division Gunjan Malhotra said the company has already received good response in the Indian market and it expects a similar response from the SAARC region with similar geographical and economic conditions and a pro-bike culture.

''With our diverse product portfolio, we are poised to serve an extensive customer base, driving the rapid adoption of electric vehicles in the SAARC region, where Sri Lanka and Bhutan are our upcoming destinations,'' she added.

Malhotra said the company offers a wide range of electric two-wheelers, including nine low-speed models and eight high-speed registration models.

