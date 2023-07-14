Blinken: Myanmar military regime must be pressed to stop violence
United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday Myanmar's military regime must be pushed to stop violence and implement a peace plan it agreed with its Southeast Asian neighbours two years ago.
