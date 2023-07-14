Left Menu

Maha: Motor accident tribunal orders MSRTC to pay Rs 4.1 lakh to postal employee injured in 2018

PTI | Thane | Updated: 14-07-2023 13:03 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 12:59 IST
Maha: Motor accident tribunal orders MSRTC to pay Rs 4.1 lakh to postal employee injured in 2018
  • Country:
  • India

A Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in Maharashtra’s Thane has ordered state-run transporter MSRTC to pay compensation of Rs 4.1 lakh to a postal employee who suffered 35 per cent disability following a road accident five years ago.

In his order of June 26, which was made available on Friday, tribunal member M M Walimohammed also asked the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) to pay 7 per cent interest per annum on the compensation amount to the claimant.

According to advocate Sachin Mane, his client and Thakurli resident Pratik Ashok Kanade was working with the postal department and drawing a monthly salary of Rs 59,486 at the time. On April 19, 2018, Kanade was riding a pillion on a motorbike when the two-wheeler collided head-on with an MSRTC bus on the Jawhar-Vikramgad road in Palghar district.

Kanade suffered severe injuries and was taken to a local hospital before being shifted to another medical facility. Mane gave the details of the expenses incurred on his treatment and prayed for “just” compensation from the MSRTC. After hearing both parties, the tribunal concluded that the bus was at fault. It ordered MSRTC to pay Rs 4.11 lakh, including Rs 70,000 towards 35 per cent disability, with 7 per cent annual interest to Kanade within two months. In case of failure to release the money in the given time frame, MSRTC will have to pay interest at 8 per cent per annum till the realisation of the compensation amount, said the tribunal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

