Chhattisgarh: Two men drown in river during picnic in Durg

Two men drowned while washing their motorcycle in a river in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district, police said on Friday. The incident took place on Thursday, when a group of men went to Tandula river for a picnic, an official said.

Mithlesh Soni (19) and Chumman Thakur (20) and their three friends, all natives of Anda village, had gone to the river, he said.

Soni took his motorcycle to an anicut on the river and started washing it and slipped in the water. Thakur also fell in while looking for Soni, the official said.

The police and state disaster response force rushed to the spot and started a rescue operation, he said.

The bodies were fished out this morning around 25 meters away from the anicut with the help of a 14-member team and two boats, the official said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered.

