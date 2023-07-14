Ukraine exception when it comes to euro zone fiscal discipline -German fin min
Euro zone countries need to reduce their spending after years of massive spending in response to the pandemic and the energy crisis, but an exception needs to be made to support Ukraine, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Friday.
"Ukraine can count on us in terms of financing," Lindner said in Brussels before the meeting of finance ministers.
