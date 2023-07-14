Russia's Lavrov has no plans to contact U.S. side during Indonesia meeting, spokeswoman says
Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2023 13:10 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 13:10 IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has no plans for contacts with U.S. officials during his current visit to Indonesia, his spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.
Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken are both in Jakarta for the ASEAN Regional Forum, a security gathering.
