Maha: Banned drugs worth Rs 55 lakh seized in Thane this year; 35 arrested

PTI | Thane | Updated: 14-07-2023 13:31 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 13:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Thane city police in Maharashtra has seized banned drugs worth nearly Rs 55 lakh and registered 13 cases under the NDPS Act so far this year, an official said on Friday. According to senior inspector Sanjay Shinde of the ANC, 35 people have been arrested between January 1 and July 13 across the Thane city police commissionerate comprising five divisions. Sharing details of their operations, he said ANC has seized 90 kg of ganja worth Rs 17.3 lakh and arrested three persons. It confiscated nearly 442 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 24.2 lakh in five cases and took 16 people into custody, he said. The ANC also seized banned gutkha worth Rs 8.2 lakh and electronic cigarettes worth Rs 4.8 lakh, he added.

