UK regulator extends Microsoft-Activision deadline to Aug. 29
Reuters | London | Updated: 14-07-2023 14:12 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 14:06 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's competition regulator on Friday extended the date by which it would consider Microsoft's submissions relating to its $69 billion takeover of Activision Blizzard.
The revised period will end on Aug. 29, the regulator said, although it added that it would aim to do it as soon as possible and before that date.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Activision Blizzard
- Microsoft
- Britain
Advertisement