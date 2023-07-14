Left Menu

IMF loan helps Pakistan unlock another $5.6 bln in funding- Bloomberg News

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 14-07-2023 14:33 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 14:31 IST
IMF loan helps Pakistan unlock another $5.6 bln in funding- Bloomberg News
Representational image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan is set to draw in $5.6 billion in additional financing, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

The new funding will include $3.7 billion of commitments from bilateral partners including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, Nathan Porter, the IMF's mission chief for Pakistan, Bloomberg News reported.

On Wednesday, Pakistan's central bank received $1.2 billion from the International Monetary Fund as the first tranche of a $3 billion bailout to stabilise the economy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

 India
2
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
3
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India
4
US FDA reviewing concerns over Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink

US FDA reviewing concerns over Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023