Moldova's interior minister resigns after Chisinau airport shootout

Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean accepted the resignation of the interior minister and two other ministers on Friday, two weeks after a deadly shootout at the country's main international airport. The Tajik man later died after being wounded during a shootout at the airport. Recean is expected to propose candidates for the vacant posts to President Maia Sandu on Monday.

Reuters | Chisinau | Updated: 14-07-2023 14:38 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 14:37 IST
Dorin Recean Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Moldova

Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean accepted the resignation of the interior minister and two other ministers on Friday, two weeks after a deadly shootout at the country's main international airport. Announcing the decision to reporters at a briefing, Recean thanked the ministers for their work in government, but did say why they had resigned.

The opposition had demanded the resignation of Interior Minister Ana Revenco over the shooting incident on June 30 at Chisinau airport. She resigned along with Minister of Science and Education Anatolie Topal and Infrastructure and Regional Development Minister Lilia Dabija. A 43-year-old Tajik man shot dead two security officers and wounded a civilian after being denied entry to Moldova following his arrival on a flight from Istanbul. The Tajik man later died after being wounded during a shootout at the airport.

Recean is expected to propose candidates for the vacant posts to President Maia Sandu on Monday.

