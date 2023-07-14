Veerendra Heggade writes to K'taka CM praising budget

Left Menu

Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari hereditary administrator Veerendra Heggade has appreciated Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for the beneficial schemes for the people, especially the Jain community in the state budget.He said the entire Jain community is glad that the Chief Minister has provided special funds to the community and supported them and expressed his gratitude on their behalf.You have provided useful projects for the people. Devotees arriving at Dharmasthala, women in particular, are expressing their joy.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-07-2023 14:37 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 14:37 IST
Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari (hereditary administrator) Veerendra Heggade has appreciated Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for the beneficial schemes for the people, especially the Jain community in the state budget.

He said the entire Jain community is glad that the Chief Minister has provided special funds to the community and supported them and expressed his gratitude on their behalf.

''You have provided useful projects for the people. Devotees arriving at Dharmasthala, women in particular, are expressing their joy. Several women devotees are offering their service and offerings to Manjunatha Swamy in your name,'' Heggade, who is a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha, wrote in a letter.

Reports have indicated that the number of women visiting pilgrim centres have substantially increased after the government introduced the Shakti scheme for free travel for women in government buses.

Heggade also extended an invitation to the Chief Minister to visit the temple at his convenience and have the darshan of Lord Manjunatha Swamy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

