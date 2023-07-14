Left Menu

UK regulator extends Microsoft-Activision deadline to Aug. 29

Yet on Wednesday the CMA said a restructured deal between Microsoft and Activision could satisfy its concerns, subject to a new investigation. On Friday it extended its deadline to either accept final undertakings or make a final order by six weeks to Aug. 29, although it said it would aim to do it as soon as possible and before that date.

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-07-2023 14:44 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 14:41 IST
UK regulator extends Microsoft-Activision deadline to Aug. 29
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@ATVI_AB)
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's competition regulator on Friday extended its final deadline on Microsoft's $69 billion Activision Blizzard deal to Aug. 29 after its received a "detailed and complex" new proposal from Microsoft that claimed material changes in circumstance.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) become the first major regulator to block the acquisition of the "Call of Duty" maker in April when it issued its final report. Yet on Wednesday the CMA said a restructured deal between Microsoft and Activision could satisfy its concerns, subject to a new investigation.

On Friday it extended its deadline to either accept final undertakings or make a final order by six weeks to Aug. 29, although it said it would aim to do it as soon as possible and before that date. The U.S. FTC on Thursday was still trying to halt the deal by asking the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals for a "temporary pause" on the companies closing it.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

 India
2
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
3
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India
4
US FDA reviewing concerns over Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink

US FDA reviewing concerns over Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023