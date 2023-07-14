Left Menu

UN expert urges Angola to end harassment against Eduardo Peres Alberto

Teachers and university professors have been striking in Angola since 2022 against the state of education in the country.

OHCHR | Geneva | Updated: 14-07-2023 16:13 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 16:13 IST
UN expert urges Angola to end harassment against Eduardo Peres Alberto
Image Credit: Wikipedia

A UN expert has urged Angola to end the harassment against human rights defender and trade union leader, Eduardo Peres Alberto.

Teachers and university professors have been striking in Angola since 2022 against the state of education in the country.

As leader of “The Secretary General of the Union of Higher Education Teachers”, otherwise known as SINPES, Eduardo Peres Alberto has been a driving force in the industrial action to secure improvements in working conditions for teachers, according to Mary Lawlor, the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders.

“We are shocked that SINPES’ choice to exercise their rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and association, and to freedom of opinion and expression, has led to harassment of Mr. Eduardo Peres Alberto,” she said.

“Mr Alberto has been the subject of ongoing intimidation and is receiving threatening text messages since March 2023,” she said.

The Special Rapporteur expressed grave concern that threats, and attacks had also been directed at Peres Alberto’s family.

The trade union leader’s home was vandalised, and a photo of his daughter accompanied by a threatening message was left on the property.

“These threats became all too real on 25 April 2023, when unidentified men attacked Mr Peres Alberto’s daughter with tear gas,” the expert said.

Lawlor noted that the intimidation and physical attacks perpetrated against the trade union leader and his family appear to be related to his work in the defence of human rights and as leader of SINPES.

“The Government of Angola must explain these allegations and take measures to ensure the safety of Mr Peres Alberto and his family,” the expert said. She also requested an update on the investigation into the attacks against the human rights defender.

This is not the first time UN experts express concerns about threats and harassment against civil society actors. They are in contact with the Government of Angola on this issue.

TRENDING

1
Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

 India
2
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
3
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India
4
US FDA reviewing concerns over Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink

US FDA reviewing concerns over Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023