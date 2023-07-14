Left Menu

Maha: One killed, four injured after plaster from house ceiling collapses in Thane district

A 46-year-old woman was killed and her four daughters injured when a portion of the ceiling of their flat collapsed on them in Maharashtras Thane district on Friday, an official said. The incident took place around 4.15 am at a residential building in Patan Bunder area of Uttan town, the official from the district disaster management cell said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 14-07-2023 15:07 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 15:04 IST
Maha: One killed, four injured after plaster from house ceiling collapses in Thane district
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 46-year-old woman was killed and her four daughters injured when a portion of the ceiling of their flat collapsed on them in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Friday, an official said. The incident took place around 4.15 am at a residential building in Patan Bunder area of Uttan town, the official from the district disaster management cell said. The victim Sunita Borges died on the spot when the plaster from the ceiling of her flat fell on her, while her four daughters in the age group of 12 to 25 years were injured, he said.

Firemen from the Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC) cleared the debris and evacuated the house, the official said. The injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital, he said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered. The local police and civic officials are probing the incident, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

 India
2
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
3
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India
4
US FDA reviewing concerns over Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink

US FDA reviewing concerns over Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023