Left Menu

BJP constitutes 4-member committee of MPs to probe use of police force on its leaders in Patna

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2023 15:12 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 15:12 IST
BJP constitutes 4-member committee of MPs to probe use of police force on its leaders in Patna
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP on Friday constituted a four-member committee of party MPs to probe the Bihar Police's alleged use of excessive force on its leaders during a protest march.

The BJP has alleged that one of its members, Vijay Singh, lost his life and many have been injured in the police lathi charge on Thursday.

Former Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das will be the convenor of the ''high-level probe committee'' and Vishnu Dayal Ram, Manoj Tiwari and Sunita Duggal will be its other members, the party said in a statement.

Noting that BJP president J P Nadda has strongly condemned the police's ''barbarity'' and the state government's ''dictatorial'' mindset, it said the committee will soon visit Patna and submit its report to party's national president J P Nadda.

The BJP earlier said the death of its Jehanabad district general secretary Vijay Singh, allegedly in a police lathi charge, in Patna was ''a pre-planned conspiracy'' of the Nitish Kumar government to stop people of the state from demanding their rights and justice.

The district administration in Patna had issued a statement, asserting that no injury marks were found on his body.

The statement claimed that Singh was found unconscious on the roadside in Chhajju Bagh locality from where he was taken to PMCH, the state's largest government hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

 India
2
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
3
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India
4
US FDA reviewing concerns over Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink

US FDA reviewing concerns over Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023