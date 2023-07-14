Left Menu

Ex-militant arrested in J-K's Bandipora; booked under PSA

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 14-07-2023 15:23 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 15:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A former terrorist and a member of the Hurriyat Conference was Friday arrested under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir for alleged “continuous involvement” in anti-national activities, police said. The police identified the person as Ameer Hamza Shah, a resident of Quilmuqam Bandipora district of north Kashmir.

“Bandipora Police booked one ex terrorist & member of APHC namely Ameer Hamza Shah R/o Quilmuqam Bandipora under PSA and lodged him in District Jail Baramulla, for his continuous involvement in anti National activities,” the Bandipora Police said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

