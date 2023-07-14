Ex-militant arrested in J-K's Bandipora; booked under PSA
A former terrorist and a member of the Hurriyat Conference was Friday arrested under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir for alleged “continuous involvement” in anti-national activities, police said. The police identified the person as Ameer Hamza Shah, a resident of Quilmuqam Bandipora district of north Kashmir.
“Bandipora Police booked one ex terrorist & member of APHC namely Ameer Hamza Shah R/o Quilmuqam Bandipora under PSA and lodged him in District Jail Baramulla, for his continuous involvement in anti National activities,” the Bandipora Police said on Twitter.
