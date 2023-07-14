Man arrested for planning terrorist attack inspired by Islamic State, Poland's security agency says

Left Menu

PTI | Warsaw | Updated: 14-07-2023 15:27 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 15:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Poland

Poland's Internal Security Agency said Friday it arrested an 18-year-old Polish citizen planning a suicide attack, on a government office, using an explosive belt.

The agency, ABW, said in a communique the arrest took place on June 16 in southwestern Poland. It said the man converted to Islam last year and with a group of other people, inspired by the Islamic State extremist group, they were planning attacks on government administration offices.

He was charged with participating in a crime ring, having terrorist goals, and planning actions that would have endangered the well-being of a large number of people as well as their lives.

If convicted, he could be sentenced to up to 10 years in jail.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

