President Murmu addresses members of Rajasthan Legislative Assembly 

The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu addressed the members of Rajasthan Legislative Assembly at Jaipur today (July 14, 2023).

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that the principles of the Constitution have been set on the ideals of our freedom struggle. These constitutional ideals of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity should be the guiding principles for all legislators.

The President said that Rajasthan has very strong traditions in every aspect of civilization and culture. The spirit of fighting for self-respect is deeply ingrained in the people of Rajasthan. It has been the basis of the glorious history of Rajasthan. She stated that people of all communities of Rajasthan including tribes have presented unique examples of patriotism.

The President said that people's charming nature and the artifacts of Rajasthan attract people from all over the world. From the desert of Jaisalmer to Mount Abu, lakes of Udaipur and forests of Ranthambore present a lustrous shade of nature. She also noted that the enterprising people of Rajasthan have made an impressive mark in various fields of commerce and trade in India and abroad.

The President said that it is a matter of pride for Rajasthan that both the Houses of the current Parliament are being presided over by former members of Rajasthan Legislative Assembly.

The President said that the polity based on equality and democratic sentiments has existed on this land since ancient times. After independence, public representatives from Shri Mohanlal Sukhadia to Shri Bhairon Singh Shekhawat provided effective leadership in implementing inclusive and welfare schemes in the state. She stressed that it is the duty of all the legislators to strengthen this tradition of inclusive development and work in public interest.

