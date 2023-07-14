Left Menu

Public representatives must think beyond themselves for development of nation: Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said public representatives should think beyond themselves for the development of the nation and society.Instead of me or mine, it should be ours, Murmu said while addressing members of the Rajasthan Assembly here.The eighth session of the Rajasthan assembly resumed on Friday. The session began on January 23 and was adjourned sine die on March 21.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 14-07-2023 15:40 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 15:34 IST
President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said public representatives should think beyond themselves for the development of the nation and society.

Instead of ''me or mine'', it should be ''ours'', Murmu said while addressing members of the Rajasthan Assembly here.

The eighth session of the Rajasthan assembly resumed on Friday. The session began on January 23 and was adjourned sine die on March 21. Since the session was not prorogued, it was reconvened by Speaker C P Joshi.

Addressing the legislators, Murmu said sometimes, people are so influenced by their leaders that they try to be like them and they also see what their leaders are doing for the country, state, society, women and youths.

Not only should the behaviour of public representatives be people-centric, their thoughts should also be such, the President said.

Instead of ''me or mine'', it should be ''ours'', she said.

''There will be no development in the country or society if one thinks about oneself. We should ask ourselves what we have done for the people who gave us this responsibility,'' she added.

Governor Kalraj Mishra and Speaker Joshi also addressed the House.

Murmu is on a three-day visit to Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh from July 13 to 15.

She will address a seminar organised by the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly under the auspices of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association here in the evening, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement.

