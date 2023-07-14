Left Menu

UP: 10 booked in Bahraich for forced religious conversion

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 14-07-2023 15:46 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 15:46 IST
UP: 10 booked in Bahraich for forced religious conversion
  • Country:
  • India

Ten persons have been booked in the Murtiha area here for alleged forced religious conversion and beating up a person who opposed them, police said on Friday.

The matter came to light when Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) worker Sandeep Singh was beaten up by a few persons who were allegedly provoking people to convert themselves during a programme at Lalbojha village in Murtiha, Superintendent of Police Prashant Verma said.

Based on Singh's complaint, a case was registered on Thursday against 10 persons for hurting the religious sentiments of people, undertaking forced religious conversion and beating up Singh, Verma said.

Of the ten accused, eight have been arrested who were identified as Radheyshyam Divakar, Bhola, Prakash, Brijmohan, Rajesh, Umesh, Mangtu and Rajesh Nishad, the SP said. Efforts are underway to nab the remaining accused who are at large, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

 India
2
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
3
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India
4
US FDA reviewing concerns over Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink

US FDA reviewing concerns over Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023