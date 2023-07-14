Left Menu

Indian student attacked with iron rods by Khalistan supporters in Australia

A 23-year-old Indian student was beaten up with iron rods by Khalistan supporters in Australia for opposing the activities of extremist elements, a media report said on Friday.The student was on his way to work when he was attacked by assailants chanting Khalistan Zindabad in Sydneys western suburb of Merrylands, The Australia Today news portal reported.Today, morning at 5.30 am when I was going to work, some 4-5 Khalistan supporters attacked me, the student, who preferred anonymity, was quoted as saying.As soon as I sat in my driving seat, these Khalistan supporters came out of nowhere.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 14-07-2023 15:57 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 15:57 IST
Indian student attacked with iron rods by Khalistan supporters in Australia
  • Country:
  • Australia

A 23-year-old Indian student was beaten up with iron rods by Khalistan supporters in Australia for opposing the activities of extremist elements, a media report said on Friday.

The student was on his way to work when he was attacked by assailants chanting "Khalistan Zindabad" in Sydney's western suburb of Merrylands, The Australia Today news portal reported.

"Today, morning at 5.30 am when I was going to work, some 4-5 Khalistan supporters attacked me," the student, who preferred anonymity, was quoted as saying.

"As soon as I sat in my driving seat, these Khalistan supporters came out of nowhere. One of them opened the left side door of my vehicle and hit me with an iron road on my cheekbone under my left eye," he said.

The student, who also works as a driver, said he was then dragged out of the vehicle and beaten with iron rods. He added that two of the assailants also video-recorded the attack.

"They were repeatedly raising the slogan "Khalistan Zindabad" the whole time," he was quoted as saying in the report.

"Everything happened within 5 minutes, and they left saying this should be a lesson for me for opposing the Khalistan issue. If not, they are ready to give me more lessons like this," he said.

The New South Wales (NSF) Police were informed about the incident, and the Indian student was taken to Westmead Hospital with major injuries to his head, leg, and arm, the report said.

"Police have been told a 23-year-old man was walking along Rupert Street before he was assaulted by four men armed with a metal pole,'' a police spokesperson was quoted as saying in the report.

"The 23-year-old was allegedly kicked, punched, and hit with the metal pole repeatedly before the four men left the scene in a grey sedan,'' the spokesperson added.

Member of Parliament for Merrylands said, ''There is no place in our local community for extremism or violence of any kind. I have contacted the relevant authorities regarding this incident and will monitor the situation as it unfolds.

In January, two separate brawls broke out between Khalistani activists and pro-India demonstrators in Melbourne during the so-called 'Punjab independence referendum'.

India had asked the Australian government to curb the anti-India activities of the Khalistani separatists and frequent attacks on the Hindu temples in the country.

In the name of freedom of expression, space should not be given to those advocating violence or legitimising terrorism, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in New Delhi recently, amidst a spurt in anti-India activities by the Khalistani groups in some countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

 India
2
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
3
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India
4
US FDA reviewing concerns over Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink

US FDA reviewing concerns over Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023