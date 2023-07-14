Left Menu

Maha: 2 women killed, 4 others injured as parts of structures collapse in separate incidents in Thane

The body of the victim, identified as Shahnaz Zahir Ansari, was sent to the Indira Gandhi Hospital Hospital for post-mortem and a probe is being conducted, the official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 14-07-2023 16:07 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 16:00 IST
A woman was killed and her four daughters were injured after a part of their flat's ceiling collapsed on them in Maharashtra's Thane on Friday, while another woman died in a separate incident in the district when a concrete canopy fell on her, officials said.

The first incident involving the 46-year-old woman and her daughters took place around 4.15 am at a residential building in Patan Bunder area of Uttan town, while the second one occurred at Bhiwandi in the afternoon, they said.

''In the first incident, victim Sunita Borges died on the spot when the plaster from the ceiling of her flat fell on her, while her four daughters in the age group of 12 to 25 years were injured,'' an official from the district disaster management cell said. Firemen from the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) cleared the debris and evacuated the house, the official said.

The injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital, he said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered.

In the Bhiwandi incident, a 55-year-old woman lost her life, the official said. ''The window canopy of a building collapsed on the woman when she was standing beneath it. It occurred around 1.20 pm in Khadipar locality on the outskirts of Bhiwandi,'' he said.

The body of the victim, identified as Shahnaz Zahir Ansari, was sent to the Indira Gandhi Hospital Hospital for post-mortem and a probe is being conducted, the official said.

