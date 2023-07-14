Left Menu

EU sues Hungary over fixed prices for building materials

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 14-07-2023 16:16 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 16:07 IST
The European Commission on Friday said it had referred Hungary to the EU's Court of Justice over its policies to introduce fixed prices for building materials.

The commission said these set prices and related production obligations for building materials and raw materials for the construction sector are in breach with the EU's freedom of establishment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

