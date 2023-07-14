EU sues Hungary over fixed prices for building materials
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 14-07-2023 16:16 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 16:07 IST
The European Commission on Friday said it had referred Hungary to the EU's Court of Justice over its policies to introduce fixed prices for building materials.
The commission said these set prices and related production obligations for building materials and raw materials for the construction sector are in breach with the EU's freedom of establishment.
