Top diplomats of South Korea, China meet on sidelines of ASEAN meeting -Yonhap

South Korea's Foreign Minister Park Jin met with China's top diplomat Wang Yi in Jakarta on Friday on the sidelines of an Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meeting, news agency Yonhap reported.

Relations between the two countries have soured after China's ambassador made comments last month suggesting South Korea had made a wrong choice by siding with the United States against China.

