Left Menu

India to consider new drugs bill to regulate imports, manufacturing

India's "pharmacy of the world" image has suffered some damage after cough syrups made there were linked to the death of at least 89 children in Gambia and Uzbekistan last year. The bill is aimed at ensuring "quality, safety, efficacy, performance and clinical trial of new drugs ...

Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2023 16:44 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 16:18 IST
India to consider new drugs bill to regulate imports, manufacturing
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's lawmakers will consider a new drugs bill next week on rules for importing, manufacturing and selling medicines, according to a parliamentary notice on Thursday, as the country seeks to draw lessons from a deadly cough syrup scandal. India's "pharmacy of the world" image has suffered some damage after cough syrups made there were linked to the death of at least 89 children in Gambia and Uzbekistan last year.

The bill is aimed at ensuring "quality, safety, efficacy, performance and clinical trial of new drugs ... with the objective of highest possible regulatory standards and a transparent regulatory regime," the notice said. It was not immediately clear what the changes were in the new Drugs, Medical Devices and Cosmetics Bill, 2023, which will replace an earlier drugs law if passed by the parliament when it reconvenes after a break on July 20.

India's $41 billion pharmaceutical industry is one the largest in the world and has for years helped provide cheaper alternatives to Western products, especially to poor and developing nations. But the recent cough syrup-related deaths and at least one other instance of an India-made eye drop being linked to three deaths in the United States, has cast a shadow on the industry's image.

India has made tests mandatory for cough syrup exports since last month. Companies that manufactured the syrups linked to deaths in Gambia and Uzbekistan have denied any wrongdoing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

 India
2
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
3
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India
4
US FDA reviewing concerns over Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink

US FDA reviewing concerns over Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023