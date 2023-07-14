Left Menu

China's top diplomat: 'Hyping up' China as threat inconsistent with sino-Japanese ties

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 14-07-2023 16:49 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 16:18 IST
Chinese diplomat Wang Yi (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China's top diplomat Wang Yi told Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Friday that "hyping up" China as a threat is inconsistent with sino-Japanese relations, state media reported.

Japan's positioning of China as its biggest strategic challenge runs counter to the view that the two sides are "cooperative partners rather than threats to each other", state radio cited Wang as saying in Jakarta.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

