China says its economy is in 'pivotal period' of recovery

China's economy is in a pivotal period of recovery and industrial upgrading and the country needs to strengthen power supply during peak hours, state radio reported on Friday, citing discussions at a cabinet meeting chaired by Premier Li Qiang.

China will encourage and attract more private capital to participate in the construction, renovation, operation and maintenance of some infrastructure facilities, according to the meeting.

