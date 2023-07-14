Left Menu

Kahoot agrees to $1.72 billion cash offer from Goldman Sachs, other investors

Norway's Kahoot has agreed to a voluntary cash offer of 17.2 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.72 billion) from the private equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management and a group of other investors, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Norway's Kahoot has agreed to a voluntary cash offer of 17.2 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.72 billion) from the private equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management and a group of other investors, the company said in a statement on Friday. Goldman set up Norwegian company Kangaroo for the offer that the bank is making with General Atlantic, Kirkbi invest, Glitrafjord and others, Kahoot said in a statement.

The offer sent the shares up more than 10% to 34.5 crowns, nearing the offer price of 35 crowns per share. The planned transaction was unanimously recommended by Kahoot's board, the company said.

($1 = 9.9809 Norwegian crowns)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

