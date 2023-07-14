Left Menu

Zikalala outlines timelines and execution plan for stalled projects

Zikalala announced that the department is in the process of appointing new contractors to work on the Vuwani Police Station Project.  

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 14-07-2023 18:57 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 18:57 IST
Zikalala outlines timelines and execution plan for stalled projects
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Sihle Zikalala has outlined timelines and a project execution plan to ensure that projects are finished on time and within the scope and costs.

Zikalala, who has prioritised a coordinated response to addressing the problem of blocked and stalled projects -- informed by the District Development Model (DDM) -- held a meeting with the Limpopo Transport and Community Safety MEC, Florence Radzilani, on Thursday, ahead of the Presidential Imbizo, which is taking place in Limpopo on Friday.

The meeting aimed to discuss the stalled projects in the province, and these include the Vuwani Police Station Project.

Zikalala announced that the department is in the process of appointing new contractors to work on the Vuwani Police Station Project.  

He said the department is currently reviewing all slow moving projects in Limpopo and has resolved that failure to improve will lead to harsher consequences.  

“This will apply to those overseeing the project execution from the government side and contractors assigned to projects. All contractors working on stalled government projects and still have active contracts have been directed to remedy the problem,” Zikalala said.

The Minister warned that delayed projects impact negatively on service delivery by government institutions, noting that when the construction of a police station is delayed, “the journey to a safer South Africa led by the South African Police Services is compromised.”

“A project stalled or delayed is service delivery denied. We have resolved that the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure must not be associated with poor performance or workmanship by contractors,” Zikalala said.

Zikalala and Radzilani have called for immediate consequence management on project managers who delay project implementation, and termination of poor performing contractors, who do not meet timelines to complete projects.

Radzilani welcomed the road map unveiled by the Minister to resolve stalled projects in Limpopo, saying this is the action needed by the community. 

The MEC also welcomed Zikalala’s intervention into Vuwani Police Station Project, noting “this will bring the much waited relief to communities like Vuwani, whose police station has been incomplete for several years.”

The Minister will also be undertaking various follow-up visits to the province to ensure oversight and timeous implementation of projects. 

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
2
Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Deep space orbit to provide non-traditional resting place; Stunning Webb telescope image shows closest star-forming region and more

Science News Roundup: Deep space orbit to provide non-traditional resting pl...

 Global
4
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023