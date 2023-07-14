Left Menu

Maha: Two held with stolen SUV in Palghar

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 14-07-2023 17:51 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 17:04 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The police in Maharashtra’s Palghar district arrested two persons who were allegedly fleeing with an SUV they had stolen from Pune, an official said on Friday.

The police on Thursday received information that an SUV, worth Rs 20 lakh, was stolen from Pune and was heading to Talasari area of Palghar, inspector Vijay Mutadak said. The police set up a checkpost at Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway and intercepted the vehicle at Dapchari RTO Naka this morning, he said.

The vehicle halted after a long chase and the two occupants who were fleeing towards Gujarat were arrested, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

