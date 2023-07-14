Three killed as vehicle falls into gorge in J-K's Kishtwar

Three people were killed on Friday when a vehicle carrying them skidded off the road and rolled down a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials said.

The vehicle of a private company was deputed for the under-construction Keru power project. The accident took place in Keru area in the district, they said.

The local people and security personnel launched a rescue operation and recovered three bodies from the site, they said.

