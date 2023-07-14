Left Menu

TN Minister Senthil Balaji's ED arrest, judicial custody legal: Madras High Court

A Division Bench comprising Justices Nisha Banu and D Bharatha Chakravarthy had pronounced a split verdict on the Habeas Corpus petition filed by Megala, wife of Senthil Balaji.Justice Nisha Banu had held that the ED had no power to seek custody and said the HCP was maintainable. The ED arrested Senthil Balaji last month in the cash-for-jobs scam and he continues to be a Minister without portfolio.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-07-2023 18:03 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 17:17 IST
The Madras High Court on Friday held legal the Enforcement Directorate's arrest of Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji and subsequent judicial custody granted by a lower court.

Justice C V Karthikeyan, the third judge to hear the matter, following a Division Bench's split verdict on a plea related to the Minister's arrest, held legal the arrest and custody. A Division Bench comprising Justices Nisha Banu and D Bharatha Chakravarthy had pronounced a split verdict on the Habeas Corpus petition filed by Megala, wife of Senthil Balaji.

Justice Nisha Banu had held that the ED had no power to seek custody and said the HCP was maintainable. Justice Bharatha Chakravarthy, however, differed. The ED arrested Senthil Balaji last month in the cash-for-jobs scam and he continues to be a Minister without portfolio.

