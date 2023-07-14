Left Menu

Hartals a thing of past in J-K: LG Manoj Sinha

But, now those days are over, Sinha said addressing a function here.He said Kashmir would witness shutdowns for almost half of the year, and hartal calendars would be issued, but now those days are a thing of past and life was normal throughout the year.Everyone knows that there used to be 150 days of hartals a year.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 14-07-2023 18:22 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 17:33 IST
Hartals a thing of past in J-K: LG Manoj Sinha
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. (ANI/File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir used to be a hotspot of terrorists, but now it is known as a hub of tourism and development activities as shutdowns are a thing of the past and every day is normal now, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said here on Friday.

''Jammu and Kashmir used to be the hotspot of terrorists, but now it is known as a hotspot of tourism and developmental activities. The schools and colleges used to remain shut on the strikes called by the neighbouring country and the students did not get an opportunity to study. But, now those days are over,'' Sinha said addressing a function here.

He said Kashmir would witness shutdowns for almost half of the year, and 'hartal calendars' would be issued, but now those days are a thing of past and life was normal throughout the year.

''Everyone knows that there used to be 150 days of hartals a year. Every year, on January 1, a hartal calendar used to be issued. But, now, life is normal all 365 days. We have tried, and have been successful in keeping the businesses, schools, colleges, and universities functioning normally here,'' he added.

The LG said the youth, who are the future of Union Territory and the country, should get education in a good environment so that they lead the country in the future.

''But, peace and calm is important for that. Everyone should keep this in mind that without peace, development and progress is not possible in J&K,'' he said.

Referring to the increase in the influx of tourists in Jammu and Kashmir, Sinha said while 1.88 crore tourists visited the Union Territory last year, the number will cross the two-crore mark this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
2
Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Deep space orbit to provide non-traditional resting place; Stunning Webb telescope image shows closest star-forming region and more

Science News Roundup: Deep space orbit to provide non-traditional resting pl...

 Global
4
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023