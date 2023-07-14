Citigroup profit drops 36% as trading slump casts cloud over earnings

Citigroup's profit tumbled 36% in the second quarter as weakness in the Wall Street bank's trading business blunted gains from its personal banking and wealth management unit.

Net income sank to $2.92 billion, or $1.33 per share, in the three months to June 30, the bank reported on Friday. That compares with $4.55 billion, or $2.19 per share, a year earlier.

Also Read: Citigroup cuts euro area's 2023 real GDP growth forecast to 0.8%

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)