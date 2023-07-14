Left Menu

Libyan wealth fund sues Belgian prince for fraud over reforestation project

Libya's sovereign wealth fund has filed a criminal complaint against Belgium's Prince Laurent, accusing him of fraud and extortion linked to his bid to reclaim funds from a failed reforestation project, lawyers said on Friday. The royal household and the king's cabinet did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2023 17:36 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 17:36 IST
Libyan wealth fund sues Belgian prince for fraud over reforestation project

Libya's sovereign wealth fund has filed a criminal complaint against Belgium's Prince Laurent, accusing him of fraud and extortion linked to his bid to reclaim funds from a failed reforestation project, lawyers said on Friday.

The royal household and the king's cabinet did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The prince, brother of the king, and Libyan authorities signed a multimillion euro contract in 2008 aimed at reforesting desert regions of inland Libya. The project collapsed with the outbreak of civil war in Libya in 2011.

The Libyan Investment Authority (LIA) alleges that the prince exerted "unacceptable pressure" in an attempt to obtain payment of nearly 70 million euros ($78.52 million) he says he is owed by the Libyan Ministry for Agriculture. Law firm Jus Cogens, which represents the LIA, said it filed a criminal complaint against Prince Laurent for extortion, fraud and illegal influence on Thursday.

"We have communicated factual elements to the investigative judge showing, according to us, that Prince Laurent abused his status as a public office holder, claiming he could influence the criminal procedure against LIA and his CEO," Christophe Marchand, founding partner at Jus Cogens, said. Libya has been under international sanctions since 2011 and the country's 14 billion euros sovereign wealth is currently frozen in Brussels-based bank Euroclear.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
2
Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Deep space orbit to provide non-traditional resting place; Stunning Webb telescope image shows closest star-forming region and more

Science News Roundup: Deep space orbit to provide non-traditional resting pl...

 Global
4
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023