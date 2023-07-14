Blinken: no greater challenge to common security than ongoing threat from N.Korea
United States Secretary of state Antony Blinken said on Friday there was no greater challenge to his country's common security with Japan and South Korea than the ongoing threat from North Korea.
He was speaking after a trilateral meeting with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts in Jakarta, after North Korea launched ballistic missiles earlier this week.
