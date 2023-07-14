Left Menu

Blinken: no greater challenge to common security than ongoing threat from N.Korea

14-07-2023
US State Secretary Antony Blinken (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

United States Secretary of state Antony Blinken said on Friday there was no greater challenge to his country's common security with Japan and South Korea than the ongoing threat from North Korea.

He was speaking after a trilateral meeting with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts in Jakarta, after North Korea launched ballistic missiles earlier this week. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

