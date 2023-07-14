Left Menu

Goa govt's reluctance to declare state's forests as tiger reserve 'nail in the coffin' for Mhadei river: Outfit

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 14-07-2023 17:51 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 17:51 IST
Goa govt's reluctance to declare state's forests as tiger reserve 'nail in the coffin' for Mhadei river: Outfit
  • Country:
  • India

The Mhadei Bachao Abhiyaan on Friday criticised the Goa government for its alleged reluctance in declaring the state's forests as a tiger reserve.

The State Wildlife Board, in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday, had rejected tiger reserve demands made by several non-government organisations (NGOs).

''If the tiger reserve demand was accepted, then it would have strengthened Goa's case against Karnataka in the Mhadei river dispute. One step would have solved the entire issue. The state government's refusal is another nail in the coffin of Mhadei river,'' MBA president Nirmala Sawant told reporters here.

Goa and Karnataka are embroiled in a dispute over the sharing of Mahdei river water and the former has often accused its southern neighbour of going ahead with construction unilaterally by ignoring norms.

She also said declaring the state's forests as tiger reserve would have also gone a long way in protecting the Western Ghats.

The Mhadei Bachao Abhiyaan had pioneered the 'save Mhadei' movement in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
2
Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Deep space orbit to provide non-traditional resting place; Stunning Webb telescope image shows closest star-forming region and more

Science News Roundup: Deep space orbit to provide non-traditional resting pl...

 Global
4
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023