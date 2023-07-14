Russia's Lavrov 'aggressively' rejected call for troop withdrawal from Ukraine - EU's Borrell
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov responded aggressively to a request during the ASEAN Regional Forum to withdraw troops from Ukraine, calling it part of a Western conspiracy, the European Union foreign policy chief said on Friday.
Josep Borrell was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the forum in Jakarta.
