South Korea calls for cooperation with US, Japan against North's threats
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 14-07-2023 18:49 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 17:54 IST
South Korea's Foreign Minister Park Jin said on Friday he hoped trilateral cooperation with the United States and Japan will strengthen a resolve to respond "resolutely, unequivocally" to North Korea's provocations.
Park made the remark at a meeting with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts in Jakarta, after North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile earlier this week.
"I hope that our trilateral dialogue today will ... send a message that their provocations will not go unpunished," Park said.
