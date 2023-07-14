Left Menu

South Korea calls for cooperation with US, Japan against North's threats

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 14-07-2023 18:49 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 17:54 IST
Park Jin Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea's Foreign Minister Park Jin said on Friday he hoped trilateral cooperation with the United States and Japan will strengthen a resolve to respond "resolutely, unequivocally" to North Korea's provocations.

Park made the remark at a meeting with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts in Jakarta, after North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile earlier this week.

"I hope that our trilateral dialogue today will ... send a message that their provocations will not go unpunished," Park said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

