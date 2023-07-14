South Korea calls for cooperation with US, Japan against North's threats

South Korea's Foreign Minister Park Jin said on Friday he hoped trilateral cooperation with the United States and Japan will strengthen a resolve to respond "resolutely, unequivocally" to North Korea's provocations.

Park made the remark at a meeting with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts in Jakarta, after North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile earlier this week.

"I hope that our trilateral dialogue today will ... send a message that their provocations will not go unpunished," Park said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)