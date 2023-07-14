Left Menu

Disney is asking a judge to toss a lawsuit from DeSantis appointees

PTI | Orlando | Updated: 14-07-2023 19:01 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 18:05 IST
Disney is asking a Florida judge on Friday to toss out a lawsuit against the company's efforts to neutralise a takeover of Disney World's governing district by Gov Ron DeSantis and his appointees.

The hearing scheduled for an hour in state court in Orlando involves one of two cases between the Disney and DeSantis or his governing district appointees stemming from the takeover, which was retaliation for the company's public opposition to the so-called Don't Say Gay legislation championed by DeSantis and Republican state lawmakers.

Disney and DeSantis have been engaged in a yearlong feud that the governor has touted during his run for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, often accusing the entertainment giant as being too “woke.” Disney has accused the governor of violating its free speech rights.

Disney is arguing before Circuit Judge Margaret Schreiber that any decision in state court would be moot since the Republican-controlled Legislature already has passed a law voiding the agreements. If the judge decides not to dismiss the state case, the entertainment giant is asking that the state court case be put on hold until a federal lawsuit in Tallahassee is resolved since they cover the same ground and that lawsuit was filed first.

In that case, Disney sued DeSantis and his appointees to the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District in an effort to stop the takeover, claiming the governor was violating the company's free speech and “weaponising the power of government to punish private business.” The DeSantis appointees on the district's board are asking that their case not be dismissed, telling the judge that it isn't moot and putting it on hold would be improper.

''Disney's motion is classic Imagineering, inviting the court to make believe that reality is whatever Disney dreams up,'' attorneys for the oversight district's board said in a court filing.

The fight between DeSantis and Disney began last year after the company, facing significant pressure internally and externally, publicly opposed a state law banning classroom lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in early grades, a policy critics call “Don't Say Gay.” As punishment, DeSantis took over the district through legislation passed by Florida lawmakers and appointed a new board of supervisors to oversee municipal services for the sprawling theme parks and hotels. But before the new board came in, the company made agreements with previous oversight board members who were Disney supporters that stripped the new supervisors of their authority over design and construction.

In response, DeSantis and Florida lawmakers passed the legislation that repealed those agreements.

