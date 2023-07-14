Left Menu

Protests held in Jammu against Shopian attack

Firstly, the terrorists killed a soldier in Kashmir and now they targeted these Hindu labourers.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 14-07-2023 18:56 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 18:12 IST
Representative Image
Protests against the attack on three migrant labourers in Shopian were held here on Friday, with protesters burning the Pakistani flag and accusing the neighbouring country of trying to destabilise the situation in Kashmir.

Two masked militants shot at and injured three labourers from Bihar after entering their rented accommodation in Gagran village in south Kashmir's Shopian on Thursday.

Shiv Sena Dogra Front (SSDF) activists, led by its chairman Ashok Gupta, gathered at Rain Park here and burned the Pakistani flag.

''Pakistan is trying to destabilise the situation in Kashmir. Firstly, the terrorists killed a soldier in Kashmir and now they targeted these Hindu labourers. We condemn the attack,'' Gupta told reporters here.

The Ekam Sanatan Bharat and the Ikkjutt Jammu Party's youth wing also held a demonstration at Hari Singh Park to denounce the attack.

Members of the Rashtriya Bajrang Dal raised anti-Pakistan slogans and burned the country's flag at a protest here. They condemned the ''deliberate attacks'' on innocent civilians in Kashmir.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

